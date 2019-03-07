Andrej Babiš to meet Donald Trump in White House today

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is set to meet with the American President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday. It is the first visit of a Czech prime minister since Petr Nečas met with President Barrack Obama in 2011.

Expected topics on the agenda include American tolls on European cars, security cooperation and the situation in Syria, where the Czech Republic is the only country to have an embassy.

The White House meeting will be the highlight of the Czech PM’s three day visit to the United States, which also included a meeting with CIA officials at Langley.