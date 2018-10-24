Andrej Babiš to discuss Brexit with Theresa May in London

Brian Kenety
24-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is due to be received in London on Wednesday by his British counterpart, Theresa May.

Topping their agenda is the status of talks on Brexit and various foreign and security policy concerns.

During his visit, Mr Babiš will also meet London’s mayor, Charles Bowman and attend a concert by the Czech Philharmonic celebrating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 