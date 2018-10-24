Andrej Babiš discusses Brexit with Theresa May in London

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš was received in London on Wednesday by his British counterpart, Theresa May.
Topping their agenda was the status of talks on Brexit and various foreign and security policy concerns.
During his visit, Mr Babiš also met London’s mayor, Charles Bowman, and was to attend a concert by the Czech Philharmonic celebrating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.
