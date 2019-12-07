Andreas Gajdošík awarded 2019 Chalupecký Prize

This year’s Jindřich Chalupecký Award for young artists has been presented to Andreas Gajdošík, a graduate of the Intermedia Studio of the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Brno University of Technology, for his on-line project Nelidské zdroje or Inhumane Sources.
Gajdošík’s work consists of interventions in social media and the media sphere, programming hoax software and creating fictitious websites to form a space for critical reflection of the established structures of the art world as well as politics.
The award – which is open to artists under the age of 35 – includes CZK 100,000 towards an exhibition and catalogue and a six-week stay in New York.
