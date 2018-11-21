Analysts: Czech currency faces continued downward pressure

Downward pressure on the Czech crown will likely continue for years to come due to gradual sell-offs by foreign investors who bought a large volume of the currency during the three-year period of intervention by the Czech National Bank to keep the domestic currency artificially weaker, analysts say.

The crown weakened to below 26 to the euro in mid-November, its lowest level been since June, when the central bank started began a series of interest rate hikes, of which there have been five in 2018.

Pressure on the crown is unlikely to ease for the rest of the year as Czech economic growth lagged behind its regional peers in the third quarter. It is also under pressure from seasonal euro buying by banks that cut crown deposits at the end of the year to reduce payments into the state-run "Resolution Fund".

However, while the crown’s expected weakness in the coming weeks would, technically, open room for a December rate increase some analysts say it now seems more likely policy makers will wait for the year-end effect to fizzle out before they act again.