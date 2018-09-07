Analysts: Czech central bank likely to raise rates for third consecutive

Brian Kenety
07-09-2018
The financial markets expect the Czech National Bank will raise its repurchase rate again by 25 basis points at its meeting at the end of September, to 1.50%, business daily Hospodářské noviny reports.

J&T Bank chief economist Petr Sklenář noted it would be the first time ever that the Czech central bank had raised interest rates three times in a row.

