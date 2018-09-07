Analysts: Czech central bank likely to raise rates for third consecutive

The financial markets expect the Czech National Bank will raise its repurchase rate again by 25 basis points at its meeting at the end of September, to 1.50%, business daily Hospodářské noviny reports.
J&T Bank chief economist Petr Sklenář noted it would be the first time ever that the Czech central bank had raised interest rates three times in a row.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services