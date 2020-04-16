Amnesty International criticizes continued discrimination against Romany minority

Amnesty International has criticized continuing discrimination against the Romany minority in the Czech Republic.

In its 2020 report on the state of human rights Amnesty points to the discrimination of Romanies in the spheres of housing and education.

It says a new law on housing benefits may put many at risk of homelessness, criticizing the fact that the country lacks affordable and quality social housing.

As regards education Amnesty says that despite some progress made, Roma children are still over-represented in programmes for children with special needs and mild mental disabilities.

Concerns over the use of discriminatory speech targeting migrants and the Roma minority also persist.

However the Czech Republic does not appear on the list of countries where Amnesty fears for human rights due to coronavirus restrictions.