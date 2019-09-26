Americans make up majority of study abroad students in Czech Republic

According to data from the Centre for International Cooperation in Education, America far exceeds any other country in the number of students that come to the Czech Republic for study stays. The statistics were analysed by Czech Radio’s data journalism team, which published its findings on Thursday.

Last year’s data shows that Americans made up more than 16 percent of all study abroad students in the country, with France trailing behind at 8.4 percent. The total number of such students in the Czech Republic lies at 16,000. Meanwhile, there are more than 44,000 foreigners studying for a degree at Czech universities, the vast majority of them Slovak.

According to data from 2016–2017, the Czech Republic was the 13th most popular study abroad destination for US students.