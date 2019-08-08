American Airlines to launch direct flights between Prague and Chicago

The world’s largest airline, American Airlines will launch direct flights between Prague and Chicago as of next year. The five-days-a week service will be operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and will be launched on May 8, 2020. Tickets will go on sale on August 12.

Chicago is one of the top five destinations in North America and the service will offer passengers a large number of connecting flights. It is expected to serve around 48,000 passengers a year. Passengers can also fly direct to New York, Philadelphia and Newark.