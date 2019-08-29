Ambassador Stropnický: Czech-Israeli government negotiations will not happen this year

The earliest possible date for the planned intergovernmental negotiations between the Czech Republic and Israel is sometime in the first half of 2020, the Czech Ambassador to Israel Martin Stropnický told the Czech News Agency.

Originally, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu considered the possibility of organising the talks this year.

However, Mr. Stropnický says that, due to a turbulent year in Israeli politics, it was impossible to find a suitable time in 2019.

The Czech ambassador went on to say that it is an absolute priority for his mission to ensure the eventual talks are held in the Czech Republic.

In regards to the question of moving the Czech Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a policy which the country’s president, Miloš Zeman, is in favour of, Mr. Stropnický said that the Czech government is following the European political line and does not intend to go ahead with the move.