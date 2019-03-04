Ambassador King: Russia and China present biggest threat for NATO

The main threats for NATO in the present day are Russia, China and cyberwarfare, the US ambassador to Prague, Stephen King, said at a seminar in the Czech lower house marking 20 years since the country joined NATO.

The US ambassador said Putin’s regime was one of creeping aggression, citing its conflict with Georgia, the annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. China, the ambassador said, used business to further the country’s strategic interests.

Ambassador King called on the Czech Republic to honor its commitments to NATO to spend 2 percent of its GDP on defense. Foreign minister Tomáš Petříček said the country could realistically fulfill this commitment by 2024.