Amateur treasure hunter finds precious 16th century coins

An amateur treasure hunter found 50 silver coins, probably from the 16th century, using a metal detector in the Moravian Karst in Blansko. Another dozen coins were unearthed when archaeologists combed the site.

The coins are now being inspected and will need to be conserved before being shown to the public at the Blansko Museum, the ČTK reported.

Medieval coins have been unearthed in the Moravian Karst in the past. Several silver coins from the 13th century were discovered in 2016.