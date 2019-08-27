Almost all of Prague’s replica old cars for tourists fail tests

The vast majority of replica open-top old cars offering rides to tourists in Prague failed checks carried out by City Hall, iDnes.cz reported on Tuesday. Only three of 58 such vehicles tested were deemed to reach correct technical standards.

The others were found to lack vehicle identification numbers, spare tyres, compulsory equipment and seat belts. The deputy mayor for transport, Adam Scheinhher, said that some of the would-be vintage cars had been found to have broken lights, amateur welding and motorcycle rear-view mirrors.

There are around 120 such vehicles in the Czech capital.