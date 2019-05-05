Almahjoub Dazza wins Prague International Marathon

The winner of the 2018 Prague International marathon is Almahjoub Dazza of Bahrain. He covered the 42 km distance in 2:06:18, which was the second fastest time in the marathon’s 25 year history. Dawit Wolde of Ethiopia came second, followed by his compatriot Aychew Bantie.
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel was the fastest woman in the race, crossing the finish time in 2:19:44, which is a new race record and her personal best.
