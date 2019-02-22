All suspect deliveries of Polish beef traced

Czech veterinary inspectors have traced all of the deliveries of Polish beef which were part of a shipment infected with the Salmonella virus, a spokesman for the Veterinary Authority reported.

Overall the suspect shipment amounted to 700 kg of beef, delivered to stores, restaurants, school canteens and hospitals. According to inspectors 110 kg of the meat has already been consumed.

The Czech Republic has introduced strict controls on all beef imports from Poland. Although Poland protested against the move, the European Commission said on Friday it was up to the Czech authorities to take reasonable measures aimed at protecting consumers.