All persons returning from abroad to be placed in quarantine

All persons returning from abroad will be placed in a two week quarantine, in line with a new measure aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus approved by the Czech government on Monday.
The decision was taken in view of the worsening situation world-wide. Up until now only persons returning from 19 countries which are considered high risk were placed in quarantine.
The measure will not affect cross border health workers, fire crews, social workers or diplomats.
