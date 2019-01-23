All-Czech final in Melbourne possible after Plíšková beats Serena in semis

Karolína Plíšková has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The Czech was losing 1-5 in the third set but returned four match balls to eventually overcome Serena Williams of the US 6-4 4-6 7-5. Plíšková will now face Naomi Osaka for a place in the final. She has never won a Grand Slam tournament.

Wednesday’s result makes an all-Czech final in Melbourne possible as two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitová will face Danielle Rose Collins of the US in the other semi-final.