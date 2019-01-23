All-Czech final in Melbourne possible after Plíšková beats Serena in semis

Ian Willoughby
23-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Karolína Plíšková has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The Czech was losing 1-5 in the third set but returned four match balls to eventually overcome Serena Williams of the US 6-4 4-6 7-5. Plíšková will now face Naomi Osaka for a place in the final. She has never won a Grand Slam tournament.

Wednesday’s result makes an all-Czech final in Melbourne possible as two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitová will face Danielle Rose Collins of the US in the other semi-final.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 