All-Czech final in Melbourne possible after Plíšková beats Serena in semis

Karolína Plíšková has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The Czech was losing 1-5 in the third set but returned four match balls to eventually overcome Serena Williams of the US 6-4 4-6 7-5. Plíšková will now face Naomi Osaka for a place in the final. She has never won a Grand Slam tournament.
Wednesday’s result makes an all-Czech final in Melbourne possible as two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitová will face Danielle Rose Collins of the US in the other semi-final.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
Bill legalising gay marriage to be debated this week
Pensioner jailed on terror charge over fake “jihadist” attacks