All coronavirus tests in Czech Republic so far negative, says health minister

All of the 48 individuals thus far tested for the coronavirus epidemic in the Czech Republic have tested negative, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch tweeted on Tuesday.

The number includes five Czechs who returned from China on Sunday night. These will however remain in quarantine for two week’s at Prague’s Na Bulovce hospital.

A further 100 who are in China have until the end of the week to return to the Czech Republic, after which all direct commercial flights will be cancelled. However, Prime Minister Andrej Babis has promised that a special government plane will be sent for those who do not manage to get back home before the deadline.