Aleš Michl set to replace Mojmír Hampl on Czech National Bank board

Economist Aleš Michl, an external advisor to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, is set to become the newest member of the Czech National Bank board in November.
He will replace central bank vice governor Mojmír Hampl, whose second and final term expires next month.
Board member Vladimír Tomšík will also be stepping down shortly, but no candidate to replace him has yet been announced.
