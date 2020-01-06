Aktuálně.cz: Mattoni and Košík.cz begin testing reusable plastic bottles in Czechia

Mineral water producer Mattoni and the online store Košík.cz are beginning to test the concept of reusable plastic bottles on the Czech market, news site Aktuálně.cz reported on Monday. Any purchase of such a bottle would see the owner receive a refund of CZK 3 once they return the item, which would then be reused by Mattoni. For now, only a limited edition of 80 percent recyclable PET bottles has been issued for this purpose.

The General Director of Košík.cz, Tomáš Jeřábek, told the news site that the idea came from the customers themselves, who have urged the establishment of ecologically sound covers for products. He says the success rate of the project will show whether implementing such a measure is realistic.

Reusable plastic bottles have long been in existence in Germany and are set to be implemented on a large scale in Slovakia from 2022. Despite calls from some pressure groups, the Czech government currently has no plans to introduce the practice in Czechia.