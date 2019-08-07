Aktuálně: President removed at last moment from bill on reporting lobbying

The government removed the president from a list of politicians and senior officials who must make public meetings with lobbyists, Aktuálně.cz reported. The head of state was taken off the list at the last moment before the government approved the bill on reporting lobbying, the news site said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said that the move had been made after the president’s chancellor called for it at a meeting with cabinet members.

Announcing the approval of the legislation last week, the minister of justice, Marie Benešová, told reporters it had passed with “minor modifications”.