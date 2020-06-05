Aircraft from EU countries can again land at all Czech airports

Aircraft from European Union countries can again land at all airports in the Czech Republic as of Friday. This means that restrictions limiting arrivals to airports in Prague, Brno, Ostrava, Karlovy Vary and Pardubice have been lifted, but border controls will be maintained until the end of June.

The Cabinet justified the resolution saying there is a greater threat of coronavirus spreading through airline travel than by car or railways. The government said police should carry out checks at airports in a flexible manner, in line with developments.