Air pollution worsens in Moravia-Silesia

Ruth Fraňková
14-12-2018
Air pollution has worsened in much of the Moravian-Silesian Region on Friday. The amount of dust particles in the air has exceeded permitted levels at all monitoring stations in the region.

Moravia-Silesia is one of the most polluted regions in Europe, due to heavy industry located on both sides of the Czech and Polish border. The situation traditionally worsens in winter because of coal heating.

 
 
 
 
 
