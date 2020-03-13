Air carriers suspend flights,no international train and bus links

The air carriers Smartwings and Czech Airlines are suspending all flights from and to the Czech Republic for the duration of the government ban on travel. They will ground 23 planes at the country’s four international airports.

Smartwings and Czech Airlines earlier announced that people flying with them can re-book their flights without any sanctions. The decision pertains to any flights that coincide with the ban which may last for 30 days or longer, up until June 30.

As of midnight Sunday international passenger trains and busses will not be allowed to cross the border.Freight trains will be allowed free passage.