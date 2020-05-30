Agrofert profits tripled last year

The profits of one of the largest Czech conglomerates Agrofert, which operates mainly in the agricultural and chemical business sectors, tripled last year by CZK 4.54 billion according to its spokesman Karel Hanzelka.

The increase is down to profits in the chemical industry, Hanzelka said. Total profits before taxation last year were CZK 5.94 billion.

The conglomerate employs 33,000 workers in total, of which 22,000 thousand are employed in the Czech Republic. It is mainly known among the larger public as the company founded by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.