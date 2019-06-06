Agriculture minister vehemently rejects conflict of interest

Daniela Lazarová
06-06-2019
Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman of the Social Democrats has dismissed suggestions that he could have a conflict of interest in connection with his family’s business Agrotrade.

At a press briefing in Prague on Thursday Toman said he “absolutely cannot” influence subsidies in favour of his family.

The agriculture minister said the European Commission’s preliminary audit report on agriculture subsidies was full of mistakes and his ministry would not publish it.

 
 
 
 
 
