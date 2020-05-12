Agricultural drought across entire country

Agricultural drought has now spread to the entire territory of the Czech Republic, according to scientists and experts affiliated in Intersucho, a specialised data hub focused on mapping drought in the country.

According to the most recent data 98 percent of Czech territory is now affected by agricultural drought, with 57 percent of land experiencing exceptional or extreme drought, with water lacking even in the deep layers of the soil.

The prolonged period of dry weather has resulted in what experts say is the worst drought in 500 years. Environment Minister Richard Brabec has called an emergency meeting of regional and local officials from across the country for May 12 to work on a joint crisis response strategy.