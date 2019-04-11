AG Sharpston recommends EU court dismiss Czech lawsuit against new gun directive

Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston of the Court of Justice of the European Union has recommended dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Czech Republic against the EU directive restricting possession of firearms, the court’s press department said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic filed the complaint in 2017, arguing that the set of restrictions damages responsible arms holders and puts more guns on the black market.

Mrs Sharpston said the new EU directive didn’t infringe on the right to property, adding that EU legislation did not guarantee any fundamental right to gun ownership. The recommendation of the advocate general is not legally binding, but it is usually taken into account.