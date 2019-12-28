After-Christmas and New Year sales are in full swing in most chain stores in the Czech Republic with Czechs expected to spend almost as much as in the Christmas rush. Moreover 13 percent of Czech families leave gift-giving until the New Year in order to save money.

According to statistics Czechs spent 52 billion crowns in e-shops in the run up to Christmas and are expected to spend a similar amount in the New Year sales.

Customers are spending predominantly on mobile phones and household equipment such as TV sets, washing-machines, dishwashers, and fridges.