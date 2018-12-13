Adverse weather complicating traffic

Heavy snow, strong winds and icy roads have been complicating traffic around the country. Traffic police have reported heavy congestion along the D1 highway from Prague to Brno, where long queues have formed along several stretches of the road from Central Bohemia to the Vysočina region.Drivers have been warned not to set out on this route, if possible, until the situation has improved.

Many roads in the mountain regions have not yet been cleared and drivers heading for ski resorts have been warned to exercise extreme caution.