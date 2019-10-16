ADR: Most orphanages fall short of key staff levels set by law

Nearly three out of four orphanages and institutions for infants do not have the doctors, psychologists or physiotherapists on staff as required by law.

According to Asociace Dítě a rodina, an NGO that advocates for children’s rights, of the current 25 institutions for infants, seven failed to meet the minimum personnel requirements.

The Czech Republic has long been criticized by domestic and foreign institutions alike for placing a large number of children in institutions, and the conditions in them.

Asociace Dítě a rodina is lobbying to stop children under three years of age from being institutionalised.