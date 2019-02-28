Actor Jiří Pecha dies at 74

Czech film and theatre actor Jiří Pecha died on Thursday at the age of 74. The information was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the Brno theatre Husa na provázku.

Pecha was a member of the Brno theatre ensemble since the turn of the 1960s. Pecha has also starred in many films, including Forgotten Light by Vladimír Michálek and Pupendo by Jan Hřebejk.

In recent years, he returned to the stage of Husa na provázku in the lead role of the production of “The Grandmother”, based on the novel by Božena Němcová.