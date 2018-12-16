Actor Jiří Dvořák wins StarDance, finále draws 1.7 mn viewers

The finále of Czech Television’s StarDance competition drew 1.7 million viewers, about 100,000 more than the previous installment of the reality TV style celebrity dance contest, held in 2016.

Actor Jiří Dvořák won the contest with his partner, professional dance instructor Lenka Nora Návorková, defeating fellow thespian Pavla Tomicová, who was paired with Slovak dancer and choreographer Marek Dědík.

StarDance is based on the BBC programme Dancing with the Stars, launched in 2004. This year’s Czech contest was the ninth installment.