Activists refuse to quit Prague’s Klinika social centre

Ian Willoughby
10-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Activists at an independent social centre in Prague refused to vacate the building on Thursday. The operators of the Klinika centre in the Žižkov district had been ordered by bailiffs to leave by 11:30.

When they failed to do bailiffs and representatives of owners the Railway Infrastructure Administration moved in and the police were called. A number of activists then climbed onto the roof of the building.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 