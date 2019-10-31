Activists continue to protest against sale of Počerady power plant

Environmental activists continue to occupy a giant excavator at the Vršany brown coal mine in protest against the planned sale of the coal-burning Počerady electric power plant to the group Se.ven Energy, belonging to Czech billionaire Pavel Tykač. The activists, who forced their way to the mine on Tuesday morning, are also calling on the Ministry of Environment to reject an exemption from EU emission norms for the Chvaletice coal power plant, which also belongs to Sev.en Energy.
Academics and former politicians have been petitioning the power utility ČEZ against the sale of Počerady on the ground that the plant’s continued operation would be in violation of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
