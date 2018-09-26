Academy of Sciences names Academic Award winners

The Czech Republic’s top academic institution, the Academy of Sciences (AS ČR), has announced the winners of its biggest annual prize, the prestigious Academic Award - Praemium Academiae.

The winners are Jiří Hejnar from the Institute of Molecular Genetics, Pavel Janoušek from the Institute of Czech Literature, and Martin Markl from the Institute of Mathematics.

Academic Award winners are granted on the basis of the winners' current research and the work they plan to do. Each will receive up to 30 million crowns over the coming six years to fund their research.