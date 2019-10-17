Academics call on Charles University rector to resign over Home Credit agreement

Academics from Charles University’s Faculty of Science have called on the rector of the university, Tomáš Zima, to step down over a controversial partnership agreement with consumer lender Home Credit.

Under the cooperation agreement, Home Credit, which is part of the PPF Group controlled by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, was to give Charles University half a million crowns annually. Following a wave of criticism, the company withdrew from the deal.

“The incident clearly shows that the rector of Charles University failed in negotiating the deal with Home Credit and put the university’s good name at risk,” the academics wrote in an open letter addressed to the Academic Senate, which is to hold a meeting on Friday.