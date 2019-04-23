Academia Film Olomouc festival underway, Richard Dawkins among guest speakers

Academia Film Olomouc, an annual international science documentary film festival held under the patronage of Palacký University, gets underway on Tuesday.

The festival focuses on science and educational films from a wide range of academic fields, technology and the arts. The year’s umbrella theme is "myths".

Among the guest speakers are former Czech astronaut Vladimír Remek and the English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins.

So far more than 3,000 people have been accredited for the festival, organisers said.