Above-average temperatures forecast for September

Ian Willoughby
01-09-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

September should see above-average temperatures for the time of year, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro Meteorological Institute. This is despite the fact that the first week of the month will see temperatures fall to as low as 16 degrees following a number of days of 30+ degrees Celsius.

Precipitation in September should correspond to the long-term average, forecasters said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 