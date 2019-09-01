Above-average temperatures forecast for September

September should see above-average temperatures for the time of year, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro Meteorological Institute. This is despite the fact that the first week of the month will see temperatures fall to as low as 16 degrees following a number of days of 30+ degrees Celsius.
Precipitation in September should correspond to the long-term average, forecasters said.
Czech rock climber Adam Ondra knocked out of World Cup in Japan
Prague night mayor Jan Štern: Tourists often don’t realise “party zones” are residential areas
‘Red is beautiful’ says mayor of Prague 6 after refusing to remove paint from vandalised statue
Metallica entertain 70,000 in Prague
August 1969: When a brutal crackdown on protests resulted in killings and a “baton law”