Above-average temperatures due in coming month

The coming week will be very hot in the Czech Republic and above-average temperatures for the time of year are also likely in the first three weeks of July, according to a regular four-week outlook issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

Forecasters say daytime highs in the next week will be markedly higher than the average for the last week of June, reaching well above 30 degrees Celsius several times. Precipitation should be around average for the time of year over the coming month.