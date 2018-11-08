AbeBooks reverse decision to withdraw from Czech market

Amazon subsidiary AbeBooks, the largest online marketplace for rare and second-hand books, has cancelled its decision to withdraw from the Czech Republic and several other countries, following protests by booksellers from around the world.

AbeBooks announced last month it would no longer support book dealers in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Russia and South Korea, saying that their third-party payment service provider was closing at the end of the year.

In reaction to the announcement, more than 450 antiquarian booksellers from around 26 countries pulled their books off the website in solidarity with those affected.