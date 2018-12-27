88-year-old German woman gone missing in Mariánské Lázně found

Brian Kenety
27-12-2018 updated
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Police in western Bohemia say an 88-year-old tourist from Germany who had gone missing in the spa town of Mariánské Lázně has been found.

The woman had been reported as missing on Wednesday, after she did not return to the Hvězda Hotel from a walk on the historic colonnade.

Police said she was in good health but did not provide further details.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 