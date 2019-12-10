Broadcast Archive

85 percent of Czechs would support social housing law, survey shows

Tom McEnchroe
10-12-2019
A survey conducted by the Institute for Evaluations and Social Analyses for the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs shows that 85 percent of Czechs would support the establishment of some sort of social housing law. Most respondents stated that they would prefer the establishment of social homes, or special streets and neighbourhoods intended for the purpose.

Currently the Czech Republic is still waiting for a social housing law to be passed through parliament, despite the draft receiving government approval in 2017.

 
 
 
 
 
 
