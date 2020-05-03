75th anniversary of Pilsen’s liberation celebrated mostly online

Due to the coronavirus, in place of the usual parades and military convoys, Pilsen broadcast a live program online to celebrate the city’s liberation by the US Army and the end of World War II.
Although Pilsen has postponed grand celebrations for a year, a dozen military Jeeps and other vehicles with crews in period U.S. uniforms passed through the city before noon on Sunday, Rudolf Bayer, chairman of the Pilsen Military Car Club, told ČTK.
