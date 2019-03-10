750 Czech towns fly Tibetan flag to mark 60th anniversary of uprising against China

The Tibetan is flying at town halls in nearly 750 hundred Czech municipalities to mark the 60th anniversary of the country’s uprising against Chinese occupation.

Protests are also scheduled outside the embassy of the Communist country on Sunday afternoon.

Since the end of communism in 1989, many Czechs have marked 10 March, the day when the Chinese crushed an uprising in the Tibetan capital Lhasa, in a show of support for Tibetan independence.

In 1996, when the "Flag for Tibet" initiative first started here, four Czech city and town halls flew Tibet's flag.