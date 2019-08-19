7 Czech gaming studios heading to Gamescom fair in Germany

Seven Czech gaming studios plan to present their products at the upcoming Gamescom international trade fair in Cologne, Germany.

The exhibitors at the Czech national booth include established studios such as Bohemia Interactive, Charged Monkey, BadFly Interactive and Czech Games Edition as well as the start-ups Charles Games, Gold Knights and Outside the Fox.

The national booth is being organized by the Czech Game Developers Association and the state CzechInvest agency with the support of Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Gamescom runs from 20-22 August. It is the second time a Czech national booth is participating.