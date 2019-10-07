The 61st International Brno Engineering Fair opens in the Moravian metropolis on Monday. The five-day event will showcase expositions by 1,660 companies from 30 countries the world over.

The main focus of the fair is on digitalization and one of the main exhibits on show is a digital factory put together by 20 companies.

The opening of the fair will be attended by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Trade and Industry Minister Karel Havlíček and Foreign minister Tomáš Petříček.