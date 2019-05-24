59th edition of Zlín film festival for youth gets underway

The Zlín International Film Festival for Children and Youth kicks off on Friday. It is both the oldest and largest film festival of its kind in the world.
This year’s 59th edition will feature 280 films from 51 countries, incuding showings and events outside of the southern Moravian town.
The main visual theme this year celebrates the spirit of travel. In part, the 100th birthday of Zlín resident and world traveller Miroslav Zikmund inspired the choice.
