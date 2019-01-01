571 people died on Czech roads in 2018, most in three years

An estimated 571 people died in traffic accidents on Czech roads in 2018, 69 more than in 2017, traffic police head Tomáš Lerch told the ČTK news agency.

The greatest number of fatalities were recorded in August and September this year, when 64 people in total died in traffic accidents.

The number of motorcycle fatalities in the Czech Republic ranks among the highest per capita in Europe. Final figures on traffic deaths will be released at a January 8 news conference.