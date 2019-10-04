3Kino Film Festival to screen 60 films in Prague under Freedom theme

The 6th edition of the Central European film festival 3Kino will feature some 60 films under the theme ‘Islands of Freedom’.

Films will screen from 10 to 15 October in the Prague cinemas Lucerna, Světozor, Atlas and Evald, and include new features by Czech director Václav Marhoul (‘The Painted Bird’) and Polish director Agnieszka Holland (‘Mr. Jones’).

The 3Kino festival jury will first award prize to the best feature film, selected from 11 competition films. The award ceremony will take place on 14 October at the Lucerna cinema.